Gavin Tucker Doesn’t Blame Referee Despite Four Broken Bones in His Face Following UFC 215

Gavin Tucker is feeling the effects of his loss to Rick Glenn at UFC 215 with four broken bones in his face.

The highly touted Canadian prospect suffered the first defeat of his career in a lopsided fight where Glenn landed more than 140 significant strikes over three rounds en route to a unanimous decision win.

Referee Kyle Cardinal took his own beating on social media following the fight for refusing to stop the action despite several moments where Glenn was absolutely unloading on Tucker, who seemed dazed and confused from the continued blows.

Tucker released a statement on Monday where he let Cardinal off the hook and praised him for not stopping the fight despite ultimately walking away with several broken bones as a result.

“In victory say little. In defeat, less,” Tucker wrote. “I’ll keep it short and sweet. I lost on Saturday. Stop blaming the ref for a bad call. That man let me go out on my shield. He visited while I was in the hospital and apologized. Was him and I in that cage. I didn’t stop fighting. He saw that. He should sleep easy.

“I have four broken bones in my face. The first which started on the jaw in [round 1] and the fight went down for me from there. I have two fractured orbital and another vertical fracture in the jaw according to the x-ray/CT scan. The heartbreak of losing hurts much worse. Throughout the day I wiped a lot of blood off my cheek and I can’t say for sure, there weren’t some tears in there.”

Tucker added that he was also fighting with extremely blurred vision throughout the majority of the three rounds he spent in the Octagon.

Obviously, Tucker was allowed to continue throughout the fight and he just tried to fight through the problems until the final horn sounded.

“I fought [with] blurred vision and three different Rick Glenn’s kicked the f–k out of me for the last two [rounds] (I tried to hit the one in the middle),” Tucker wrote. “Congrats to my opponent. I hope you go far because I plan on seeing you again.

“I fought my heart out. I’m a rare breed of straight savage and I don’t need social media to tell me that. However, I am appreciative of all the support I received on here, which is why I’m writing this. I have no excuses and won’t stand for anyone making them for me. That’s not how the north folk get it done.”

Tucker moved to 10-1 in his career with the loss while Glenn bumped his record up to 20-4 overall with also picking up his second win in the UFC.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram