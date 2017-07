Galore Bofando Finishes Charlie Ward With This Crazy Slam KO (UFC Glasgow Fight Highlights)

Have you ever seen or HEARD a KO like this? Galore Bofando finishes Charlie Ward with a crazy slam! #UFCGlasgow https://t.co/rILLjFHv27 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 16, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Galore Bofando as he finishes Charlie Ward with a crazy slam at UFC Fight Night 113 on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

