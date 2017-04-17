Fresh in UFC Retirement, Tim Kennedy Re-Enlists in the Military

It’s only been a few of months since former UFC middleweight contender Tim Kennedy hung up his gloves, but despite his retirement from mixed martial arts, he’s remained busy and is getting busier by the day.

Kennedy, in talking to TMZ Sports recently, revealed that he has re-enlisted in the military, something that just a few months ago was a big question mark for him.

It was a little over two years between Kennedy’s last two fights, which were losses to Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum.

“I felt like I was in slow motion the entire match. I felt tired for the first time ever in a fight,” Kennedy said following the loss to Gastelum at UFC 206 in December.

Kennedy has always been a good fighter, but his passion lies with his military service. Driven to the U.S. Army by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Kennedy is a decorated member of the U.S. Army Special Forces. The recent change of direction, not just of the U.S. Presidency, but of the hierarchy of military command led Kennedy to continue his passionate service of his country.

