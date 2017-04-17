HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

UFC on FOX 24 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

Fresh in UFC Retirement, Tim Kennedy Re-Enlists in the Military

April 17, 2017
No Comments

Tim KennedyIt’s only been a few of months since former UFC middleweight contender Tim Kennedy hung up his gloves, but despite his retirement from mixed martial arts, he’s remained busy and is getting busier by the day.

Kennedy, in talking to TMZ Sports recently, revealed that he has re-enlisted in the military, something that just a few months ago was a big question mark for him. 

It was a little over two years between Kennedy’s last two fights, which were losses to Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum. 

“I felt like I was in slow motion the entire match. I felt tired for the first time ever in a fight,” Kennedy said following the loss to Gastelum at UFC 206 in December.

RELATED > Tim Kennedy on Service, Sacrifice, Donald Trump and Being on Kill Lists

Kennedy has always been a good fighter, but his passion lies with his military service. Driven to the U.S. Army by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Kennedy is a decorated member of the U.S. Army Special Forces. The recent change of direction, not just of the U.S. Presidency, but of the hierarchy of military command led Kennedy to continue his passionate service of his country.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Jimi Manuwa and Daniel Cormier - No Bones

Daniel Cormier and Jimi Manuwa Go to War on T...

Apr 17, 2017No Comments32 Views

The war of words between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jimi Manuwa continues to heat up as a bout between them edges nearer.

Vuyisile Colossa

Vuyisile Colossa Return Hea...

Vuyisile Colossa will return to the ONE Championship cage

Apr 17, 2017
Jon Jones - UFC 200

Expect a More Mature Jon Jo...

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' suspension ends in

Apr 17, 2017

Justin Edwards Grateful for...

Justin Edwards appeared on season 13 of The Ultimate

Apr 16, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA