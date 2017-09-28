               

Freddie Roach: Georges St-Pierre’s Punches Pack More Power Than Ever

September 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

Legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach is working with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre for his return fight at UFC 217 against middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Roach has worked with St-Pierre before, but is expected to be in his corner on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden. He’ll be training GSP three days a week leading up to the fight.

“He’s a little bigger, a little stronger right now than he has been in the past because this fight is in a higher weight class. So there’s a little more weight on him and he punches with a lot more power,” said Roach to Fight Hub TV. ““He wants me in the corner. He wants me in the ring in between rounds.”

Roach isn’t trying to transform St-Pierre into a boxer. He knows the Canadian’s best assets are his well-rounded game and ability to dictate where the fight takes place. He also thinks GSP is the superior athlete compared to Bisping.

“I think Georges is a much better athlete, and I think that will be the difference in the fight,” he said. “His athleticism will take him through the fight.”

