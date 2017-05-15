Frankie Edgar Would Take Conor McGregor Fight, but Content at Featherweight

Frankie Edgar knows that, despite his No. 2 ranking in the featherweight division, having twice lost to current titleholder Jose Aldo, another crack at the belt is not a given.

Even though Edgar admits “it would be dumb” not to want a fight with the UFC’s top draw, lightweight champion Conor McGregor, his plans remain focused on the featherweight division.

Edgar is coming off of a masterful performance in stopping rising talent Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211 on Saturday night in Dallas.

