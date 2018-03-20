Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson 2 In the Works for UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

A surprising rematch at featherweight is in the works with Frankie Edgar expected to take on Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City on April 21.

While contracts have not been signed, the UFC is moving towards booking the matchup with the event just a month away. ESPN initially reported the news.

For Swanson, this fight will not only serve as his chance to avenge a prior loss to Edgar but it also secures his future with the UFC after testing free agency but ultimately returning to the promotion he’s called home for the past seven years.

In their last meeting, Edgar dominated the action for nearly five rounds before finishing the fight by submission with just four seconds reaming until the final bell.

As for Edgar, he’s making a very quick turn around after suffering a knockout loss in his last fight against Brian Ortega at UFC 222.

It was the first time in Edgar’s entire career that he’s been finished in a fight so the New Jersey native is undoubtedly looking to wash the bad taste of that defeat from his mouth as he looks to return to action in April.

The UFC Fight Night card in Atlantic City will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Edgar’s teammate Edson Barboza and former title contender Kevin Lee.