HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Floyd Mayweather over Conor McGregor heavy bag

featuredFloyd Mayweather Insists He’s Going to Apply for MMA License

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Gym Day - Serious

featuredRose Namajunas on Giving Joanna Jedrzejczyk an Immediate Rematch at UFC 223

featuredAlexander Volkov Blasts Fabricio Werdum (UFC London Results)

Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson 2 In the Works for UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

March 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

A surprising rematch at featherweight is in the works with Frankie Edgar expected to take on Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City on April 21.

While contracts have not been signed, the UFC is moving towards booking the matchup with the event just a month away. ESPN initially reported the news.

For Swanson, this fight will not only serve as his chance to avenge a prior loss to Edgar but it also secures his future with the UFC after testing free agency but ultimately returning to the promotion he’s called home for the past seven years.

In their last meeting, Edgar dominated the action for nearly five rounds before finishing the fight by submission with just four seconds reaming until the final bell.

As for Edgar, he’s making a very quick turn around after suffering a knockout loss in his last fight against Brian Ortega at UFC 222.

It was the first time in Edgar’s entire career that he’s been finished in a fight so the New Jersey native is undoubtedly looking to wash the bad taste of that defeat from his mouth as he looks to return to action in April.

The UFC Fight Night card in Atlantic City will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Edgar’s teammate Edson Barboza and former title contender Kevin Lee.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA