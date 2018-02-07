HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

featuredValentina Shevchenko: ‘I Will Not Stop’ Until the Referee Pulls Me Off

featuredDaniel Cormier Willing to Fight Alexander Gustafsson Again… On One Condition

MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 6, 2018

Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega in the Works for UFC 222 in Las Vegas

February 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC 222 may be saved after all.

Following an injury to featherweight champion Max Holloway that left the card in jeopardy, a new matchup pitting Frankie Edgar against Brian Ortega is in the works for the March 3 in Las Vegas that could serve as the co-main event for the show.

Brian Ortega UFC 199 PostSources close to the match-up confirmed the news on Wednesday, although bout agreements have not been signed yet and UFC officials have made no formal announcements.

If Edgar vs. Ortega is booked, the current plan would be a main event pitting women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg against former Invicta FC competitor Yana Kunitskaya, who just recently signed with the UFC, as first reported by Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

This is a fluid situation, as deals are still being put together to make everything final in time for UFC 222 to move forward on March 3.

TRENDING > Rafael Dos Anjos Throws Some Serious Shade on Tyron Woodley for Calling Out Nate Diaz

If Edgar vs. Ortega happens, the winner would then move onto face Holloway in his return to action later this year. According to sources, Holloway’s leg injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined for an extended period of time and he would be able to return as early as June or July to defend his title.

For now, all the principles are in place for this new look UFC 222 fight card, but again this is an ongoing situation that could change at any time. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA