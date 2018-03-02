HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-in

featuredUFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya make weight at the UFC 222 official weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ on Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega Featherweight Showdown Green Lit for UFC 222 (Video)

March 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar put a title shot at risk to face Brian Ortega at UFC 222 on Saturday. Following Friday’s official weigh-in, their featherweight eliminator is a go.

Edgar was originally slated to challenge Max Holloway for his featherweight title in the UFC 222 main event, but an injury forced the Hawaiian champion out of the bout. Not wanting to wait on the sidelines, Edgar put his title shot at risk to remain on the UFC 222 fight card.

Bumped down to the co-main event slot, Edgar now faces Ortega, who had been waiting in the background for his shot at the belt. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to etch his name as next, if he can knock off Edgar.

Both men easily made weight when they stepped on the scale at the UFC 222 official weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > UFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA