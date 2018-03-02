Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega Featherweight Showdown Green Lit for UFC 222 (Video)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar put a title shot at risk to face Brian Ortega at UFC 222 on Saturday. Following Friday’s official weigh-in, their featherweight eliminator is a go.

Edgar was originally slated to challenge Max Holloway for his featherweight title in the UFC 222 main event, but an injury forced the Hawaiian champion out of the bout. Not wanting to wait on the sidelines, Edgar put his title shot at risk to remain on the UFC 222 fight card.

Bumped down to the co-main event slot, Edgar now faces Ortega, who had been waiting in the background for his shot at the belt. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to etch his name as next, if he can knock off Edgar.

Both men easily made weight when they stepped on the scale at the UFC 222 official weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

