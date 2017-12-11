Frankie Edgar Targeting Spring to Challenge Max Holloway in UFC Title Fight

Frankie Edgar had his recent shot at the UFC featherweight title delayed because of a training injury, but it hasn’t evaporated altogether.

Edgar had been slated to challenge champion Max Holloway at UFC 218 earlier this month, but broke an orbital bone while training for the fight. Jose Aldo stepped in for Edgar, but was easily handled by Holloway, who finished Aldo in the third round.

Undefeated rising 145-pound star Brian Ortega scored the biggest victory of his career this past weekend, submitting Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 123 in Fresno, Calif. Despite his impressive performance, Ortega will not leapfrog Edgar in the race to a title shot, according to UFC president Dana White.

“Without a doubt, this kid’s obviously the future,” White said in a media scrum on Saturday night, referring to Ortega. “(But) there’s no way that Ortega jumps over Frankie. Definitely not.”

Edgar confirmed that he is on the mend and should be ready by the next time Holloway steps into the Octagon, which would likely come early in the spring of 2018.

“We’re just waiting to see what’s next. I think March or April sounds good, so one of those dates I imagine we’ll set it up,” Edgar said on The MMA Hour on Monday.

Though the UFC’s schedule doesn’t yet list a Pay-Per-View date for April, UFC 222 is slated for March 3 in Las Vegas, which could be a target date for the bout.

Regardless of the final date, Edgar knows he’s in for a tough fight with the current champion, who is on a 12-fight winning streak and only getting better with each bout. But with history on the line, Edgar is up for the challenge. A victory over Holloway would make Edgar only the fifth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two different weight classes.

TRENDING > Dana White, UFC Fighters Rush to Support Keaton Jones, Whose Bullying Video Went Viral

“I think he’s all that he’s cracked up to be and the fact that he’s so young and keeps getting better every fight is scary almost,” Edgar said. “But that also motivates me. I still feel like I’m at the top of my game. Max is the future, but I’m still here, I’m the present and I want to get this title shot and get what’s mine and become a two-weight champion. That’s been my goal since I came down to 145 (pounds).”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram