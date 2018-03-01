HOT OFF THE WIRE
Frankie Edgar Rebuffs Conor McGregor’s Claim that He Wanted UFC 222 Fight

March 1, 2018
Conor McGregor recently claimed that he offered to fight Frankie Edgar in an effort to save UFC 222. 

As the scenario played out, UFC officials shifted to women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who agreed to fight Yana Kunitskaya in the UFC 222 main event, keeping it’s pay-per-view status intact. 

Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor UFC 222 fight talksEdgar, despite having lost initial opponent Max Holloway to injury, remained on the card to fight Brian Ortega in the UFC 222 co-main event. It’s a great fight, but why wouldn’t he instead fight McGregor, the biggest name in the sport?

“The Answer” had an answer to that question at Thursday’s UFC 222 Ultimate Media Day: he didn’t know about it. In fact, Edgar has some doubts about whether or not McGregor actually did offer to fight him or not. 

Edgar explained the situation to a group of reporters, which included MMAWeekly.com. Check it out in the video above.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.

               

