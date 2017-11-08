Frankie Edgar Out of UFC 218 Main Event Against Featherweight Champ Max Holloway

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway needs a new opponent.

Former champion Frankie Edgar has been forced out of the upcoming main event at UFC 218 due to injury, which leaves Holloway awaiting word on the promotion attempting to salvage his first title defense on Dec. 2.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday following an initial report by Combate in Brazil.

It’s unfortunate news for Edgar as he was making his third attempt at capturing featherweight gold after falling to Jose Aldo on two previous occasions.

Most recently, the New Jersey native had reeled off two straight victories including a lopsided win over highly touted prospect Yair Rodriguez to earn the title shot but now it appears he’ll be waiting until at least 2018 to get another opportunity.

Edgar’s exit also leaves Holloway in a precarious position as he awaits word on the UFC attempting to find him another opponent.

The only problem may be finding a worthy fighter to step in and face Holloway on short notice considering he’s already defeated the majority of the fighters available in the top 10 rankings not to mention several other potential opponents are already booked or unavailable.

For now Holloway will be stuck playing the waiting game as the UFC attempts to salvage the UFC 218 main event.

