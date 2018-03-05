HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg with UFC belt at UFC 222 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Responds to Conor McGregor, Hints at Possible Move to Lightweight

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Frankie Edgar Issues First Statement Following Knockout Loss to Brian Ortega

March 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

Frankie Edgar may be down but he’s not out.

The former featherweight title contender is dusting himself off after suffering the first knockout loss of his entire career this past Saturday night when he fell to Brian Ortega in the first round at UFC 222.

Edgar accepted the fight with Ortega after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced out of their bout due to injury.

Edgar never flinched when Holloway dropped off the card and instead asked the UFC for an opponent so he could still compete. Unfortunately, things didn’t go his way but Edgar promises that he’ll be back despite this loss. 

“Saturday did not go as planned,” Edgar wrote on Twitter. “Congrats to Ortega he definitely got me with some good ones. Thanks to all my peers, my team, my friends, and my fans for their nice words, they don’t go unnoticed.

“All I can do now is dust myself off and get ready to put it all on the line again.”

Edgar has remained a top ranked contender ever since he moved to 145 pounds after previously holding the lightweight title in the UFC.

This is only the second fighter to ever defeat Edgar in the featherweight division with his two previous losses both coming in championship bouts against Jose Aldo.

Obviously the loss will stop Edgar from fighting for the title again right now, but it’s not likely to deter him from chasing that goal once again when he books his return to action later this year. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA