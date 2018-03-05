Frankie Edgar Issues First Statement Following Knockout Loss to Brian Ortega

Frankie Edgar may be down but he’s not out.

The former featherweight title contender is dusting himself off after suffering the first knockout loss of his entire career this past Saturday night when he fell to Brian Ortega in the first round at UFC 222.

Edgar accepted the fight with Ortega after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced out of their bout due to injury.

Edgar never flinched when Holloway dropped off the card and instead asked the UFC for an opponent so he could still compete. Unfortunately, things didn’t go his way but Edgar promises that he’ll be back despite this loss.

“Saturday did not go as planned,” Edgar wrote on Twitter. “Congrats to Ortega he definitely got me with some good ones. Thanks to all my peers, my team, my friends, and my fans for their nice words, they don’t go unnoticed.

“All I can do now is dust myself off and get ready to put it all on the line again.”

Edgar has remained a top ranked contender ever since he moved to 145 pounds after previously holding the lightweight title in the UFC.

This is only the second fighter to ever defeat Edgar in the featherweight division with his two previous losses both coming in championship bouts against Jose Aldo.

Obviously the loss will stop Edgar from fighting for the title again right now, but it’s not likely to deter him from chasing that goal once again when he books his return to action later this year.