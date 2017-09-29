               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

UFC 202 McGregor vs Diaz

featuredCoach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

UFC and Apple Logos

featuredApple, Amazon and New Streaming Services Could Play a Major Part in UFC Television Rights Deal

Frank Shamrock Replaces Dan Henderson Against Kazushi Sakuraba in Japan

September 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC Hall of Fame members Dan Henderson and Kazushi Sakuraba were slated to participate in a special rules grappling bout on Oct. 15 for RIZIN Fighting Federation. A neck injury has forced Henderson out of the event, but former UFC light heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock will now face the Japanese legend Fukuoka, Japan.

A fight with Sakuraba was something Shamrock wanted for years. When Shamrock won the UFC title in 1997 at UFC Japan, Sakuraba fought on the same fight card, winning the UFC Japan Ultimate Heavyweight Tournament.

Royce Gracie vs Kazushi SakurabaWhile Shamrock solidified his place in UFC history by defending the belt four times, Sakuraba built his legacy in the PRIDE organization. Shamrock appeared on a PRIDE broadcast challenging Sakuraba. The fight nearly took place in 1999, but never came to fruition.

TRENDING > Fabricio Werdum Issues Statement After Using Homophobic Slurs in Tirade with Tony Ferguson

The two will finally meet at the Marine Messe Fukuoka. The grappling match will take place at 84 kg (185 pounds). The announcement was made on Friday during a press conference.

Shamrock retired from fighting in 2009 after losing to Nick Diaz in the Strikeforce promotion. Sakuraba last fought in 2015, but his last win came in 2009. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA