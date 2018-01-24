HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou – The Aftermath

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Says She Has Agreed to Fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Resolved To Retire from Fighting By the Time He’s 40 Years Old

featuredIs Cain Velasquez the Last Man Standing to Oppose Stipe Miocic?

Frank Camacho Plans to ‘Keep Drew Dober Guessing’ at UFC on FOX 27

January 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

With two wins in three fights, including one in his most recent bout against Damien Brown at UFC Fight Night 121 in November, welterweight Frank Camacho is pleased with how 2017 turned out.

“2017 overall was a very eventful year for me,” Camacho told MMAWeekly.com. “I had a tough fight in Saipan (in a win over Gun Hwan Park at Rites of Passage 21). Then I got called for the last-minute fight with Leech (Jingliang Li at UFC Fight Night 111) and we got Fight of the Night.

“I got the call against Damien Brown and I got the win against him; and that had Fight of the Year potential. It was a great year. I’m just super blessed to have experienced that.”

At UFC on FOX 27 in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Camacho (21-5) will get right back into action against Drew Dober (18-8) in a preliminary 170-pound bout. For Camacho only having a few months between fights is exactly what he was looking for.

“I’m very excited for the fast turnaround,” said Camacho. “After the Damien Brown fight I had no injuries at all and I jumped straight back into camp.

“I’m just so excited to implement stuff with my coaches that we really want to do. I’m kind of being labeled as this slugger and banger, but at the same time I have so much more tools in the toolbox. I just need to go and do it. With a quick turnaround fight, I’m so excited to show it and do it.”

When it comes to how he technically matches up with Dober, Camacho feels the best route to victory will be keeping his opponent guessing on what he is going to do throughout the fight.

“Drew is built like a wrestler, and he’s a kickboxer, and comes from a very good camp,” Camacho said. “He’s always in shape. I do not want to get kicked by him because his legs are tree trunks. I know he’s not afraid to throw with me.

“I’ve just got to play the game. I’ve just got to keep him guessing everywhere: takedowns, with strikes, takedowns, and the clinch. I have to have him fight my fight.”

TRENDING > Dana White Believes Brock Lesnar Will Make One More Run in the UFC

Should Camacho pick up a win on January 27, he hopes it will earn him a shot to begin facing some of the toughest opposition the UFC has to offer in 2018.

“I want to fight three to four times this year,” said Camacho. “With this win over Drew, it would propel me hopefully towards potentially those Top 15 guys by the end of the year.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA