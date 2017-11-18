Frank Camacho Edges Damien Brown in All-Out Brawl (UFC Sydney Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the fight highlights from the bout between Frank Camacho and Damien Brown at UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia. It was a brawl!

