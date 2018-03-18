Francis Ngannou Wants Derrick Lewis As His Next Opponent in the UFC

Francis Ngannou is looking for a fight.

Following a disappointing outing in his first shot at the UFC title back in January, Ngannou took some time off to recover and reflect before booking his next matchup but it appears the heavy-handed knockout artist is ready to return.

In fact not only is Ngannou ready to fight again, but he has his next opponent in mind.

“Derrick [Lewis] has been talking some of his s–t while I was off,” Ngannou wrote about fellow heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis on Twitter. “Can someone please let him know that I’m here now, so if he really wants me, he should send his manager to deal with [the] UFC.”

Of course there is no love lost between these two gargantuan heavyweights as they’ve been trading shots at each other for more than a year.

Ngannou jabbed at Lewis after he suffered a TKO loss to Mark Hunt later year and then Lewis returned the favor when Ngannou was soundly defeated by heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic earlier this year.

Now it appears the two heavyweight sluggers are on a collision course after Lewis asked for this matchup following his last win over Marcin Tybura.

Will the UFC pit Ngannou vs. Lewis in the near future? Only time will tell.