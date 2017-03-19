HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Sets Target Date for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jimi Manuwa

featuredJimi Manuwa Lands One-Punch KO on Corey Anderson, Calls for Title Shot (UFC London Results)

Conor McGregor confronts boxing media at MSG

featuredConor McGregor Confronts Boxing Media at The Garden, Promises to Stop Floyd Mayweather

featuredUFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Live Results and Fight Stats

Francis Ngannou Shifts His Focus Away from Cain Velasquez

March 19, 2017
1 Comment

(Courtesy of SevereMMA.com)

After making quick work of former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in January, Francis Ngannou set his sights on another former champion in Cain Velasquez. When he learned that Velasquez was in no hurry to rush back to the Octagon, Ngannou shifted his focus to a couple other famous heavyweights. 

TRENDING > Jacare Souza Outraged by Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping Title Fight

Listen in to Ngannou’s interview with SevereMMA.com, where he talks about his career, who he wants to fight next, and what his UFC future holds. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Relive UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie (video)

Mar 20, 20171 Comment40 Views

Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes action from UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie in Brooklyn.

UFC 210: Cormier vs Johnson...

Check out the UFC 210 Hell & Back promo

Mar 19, 2017
Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson: ̵...

Alexander Gustafsson met with the media in London on

Mar 19, 2017

Extraordinary Bodies: Take ...

BBC III took a deep look at the practice

Mar 19, 2017
  • gracie.zalewski

    I got paid 104,000 thousand dollars previous year by doing an online job and I was able to do it by work­ing in my own time f­­o­­r 3 or sometimes more h every day. I’m using work model I found on-line and I am so thrilled that i earned such great money. It’s really user friendly a­­n­­d I am just so thankful that i found it. This is what i did… http://libr­.­ae/2gaf

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA