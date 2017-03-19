Francis Ngannou Shifts His Focus Away from Cain Velasquez

(Courtesy of SevereMMA.com)

After making quick work of former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in January, Francis Ngannou set his sights on another former champion in Cain Velasquez. When he learned that Velasquez was in no hurry to rush back to the Octagon, Ngannou shifted his focus to a couple other famous heavyweights.

Listen in to Ngannou’s interview with SevereMMA.com, where he talks about his career, who he wants to fight next, and what his UFC future holds.

