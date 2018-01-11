Francis Ngannou Predicts a Finish Over Stipe Miocic (UFC 220 Media Call Replay)

Listen to the UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou media conference call and hear from the main and co-main event fighters. Two titles are on the line at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 20.

The UFC 220 headlining bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated heavyweight bouts in quite some time. Miocic has the chance to become one of the most dominant UFC heavyweight champions ever, while Ngannou’s one-punch power has everyone wondering if he is the next great heavyweight superpower.

The UFC 220 co-main event sees little drop-off. Daniel Cormier was handed his belt back after Jon Jones tested positive to steroids following their UFC 214 bout in July. He aims to prove that the belt still rightfully belongs to him by putting a halt to Volkan Oezdemir’s meteoric rise in the Octagon.