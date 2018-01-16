Francis Ngannou Is Getting a Huge Payday for Fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 220

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 16, 2018
It was just a few years ago top ranked UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou was homeless living on the streets of Paris, France.

Now the monstrous knockout artist stands to make a big payday for his first title fight as he faces champion Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 220 this Saturday night from Boston.

According to Ngannou in a new interview with SFR Sport in France, he will make $500,000 for his fight against Miocic, which will likely be the biggest payday of his UFC career.

While Ngannou didn’t elaborate on the salary, it’s likely he’s being paid as one lump sum without a win bonus as often happens in some of the biggest title fights in the UFC.

The last time Ngannou had a reported salary was back in his debut where he was paid $20,000 but obviously his payouts have increased since then.

Now the Cameroonian born heavyweight will pocket six-figures for his fight with Miocic on Saturday night where he will walk into the main event as the challenger but remains a slight betting favorite according to odds makers. 

 

               

