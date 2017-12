Francis Ngannou Has Arrived! (UFC 218 Thrill and Agony Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes and witness the emotional highs and lows of the stars of UFC 218 through the eyes of the fighters, their families, and their teams at this historic Detroit event featuring Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Francis Ngannou, and Alistair Overeem.

