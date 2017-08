Francis Ngannou Flattens Luis Henrique in UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out Francis Ngannou‘s impact on arrival, as he flattened Luis Henrique in his Octagon debut. Ngannou next faces former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at UFC 215 on Sept. 9 in Edmonton.

