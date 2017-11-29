Francis Ngannou: Fighting for Life (Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 218 Embedded, heavyweight Francis Ngannou measures himself against strawweight Michelle Waterson during a media day in LA, then does some California sightseeing.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway stays on track with a personal chef and a fowling expedition.

Heavyweight Alistair Overeem, lightweight Eddie Alvarez and featherweight Jose Aldo arrive in Detroit along with the sun.

At the host hotel, strawweights Cortney Casey, Tecia Torres and Felice Herrig get fight week underway, lightweight Justin Gaethje checks his weight, lightweight Paul Felder gets goosebumps, and flyweight opponents Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis cross paths.

UFC 218 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the featherweight championship rematch at UFC 218 on Saturday, December 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

