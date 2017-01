Francis Ngannou Embraces Championship Expectations (UFC on FOX 23)

Heading into battle with Andrei Arlovski, rising heavyweight star Francis Ngannou embraces the pressure of those who think he has what it takes to become a UFC champion.

Ngannou faces for the former UFC heavyweight champion at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

