FOX Unveils UFC 210 Announce Team

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins analyst Joe Rogan and blow-by-blow announcer Jon Anik to call UFC 210: CORMIER VS. JOHNSON 2 on Saturday, April 8 live from Buffalo, N.Y. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Mario Delgado, and Victor Davila have the call in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

In addition, retired UFC contenders Kenny Florian and Yves Edwards work as desk analysts with host Karyn Bryant for the FS1 UFC 210 WEIGH-IN, PREFIGHT and POSTFIGHT SHOWS from FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios. Reporter Megan Olivi interviews fighters on-site.

One of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC light heavyweight history takes place when the Octagon touches down in Buffalo, N.Y. for the first time in more than 20 years, as champion Daniel Cormier (18-1) defends his belt against No. 1 contender Anthony Johnson (22-5).

Edwards believes the Cormier and Johnson headliner could be an even closer battle than the last time they met, when Cormier won by third-round submission after getting rocked early by Johnson: “Cormier is comfortable throwing these takedowns at you and chain-wrestling to get a guy down. If Johnson has worked on his takedown defense and he ups his cardio, this fight is going to be a lot more exciting than it was the first time around.”

The two-hour, four-bout UFC 210 PRELIMS on FS1 and FOX Deportes begin at 8:00 PM ET. Myles Jury (15-2) squares off with Mike De La Torre (14-6, 1 NC) in a featherweight fight, while the No. 11-ranked welterweight Kamaru Usman (9-1) faces Sean Strickland (18-1) in a welterweight battle. Undefeated featherweight Shane Burgos (8-0) and Charles Rosa (11-2) go toe-to-toe. No.12 Patrick Cummins (8-4)and No. 12 Jan Blachowicz (19-6) open the PRELIMS in the light heavyweight division.

Saturday’s coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on FS1 with the FS1 UFC 210 PREFIGHT SHOW hosted by Bryant, with analysts Florian and Edwards. The action wraps up after the main event with the FS1 UFC 210 POSTFIGHT SHOW. The FS1 UFC 210 WEIGH-IN SHOW takes place on Friday, April 7 at 4:00 PM ET on FS1 with the same studio crew.

