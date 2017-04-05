HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredWill Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC Again?

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone First Marquee Match-Up for UFC 213

FOX Unveils UFC 210 Announce Team

April 5, 2017
No Comments

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins analyst Joe Rogan and blow-by-blow announcer Jon Anik to call UFC 210: CORMIER VS. JOHNSON 2 on Saturday, April 8 live from Buffalo, N.Y. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Mario Delgado, and Victor Davila have the call in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

In addition, retired UFC contenders Kenny Florian and Yves Edwards work as desk analysts with host Karyn Bryant for the FS1 UFC 210 WEIGH-IN, PREFIGHT and POSTFIGHT SHOWS from FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios. Reporter Megan Olivi interviews fighters on-site. 

Dominick Cruz - UFC 207 PostOne of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC light heavyweight history takes place when the Octagon touches down in Buffalo, N.Y. for the first time in more than 20 years, as champion Daniel Cormier (18-1) defends his belt against No. 1 contender Anthony Johnson (22-5).

Edwards believes the Cormier and Johnson headliner could be an even closer battle than the last time they met, when Cormier won by third-round submission after getting rocked early by Johnson: “Cormier is comfortable throwing these takedowns at you and chain-wrestling to get a guy down. If Johnson has worked on his takedown defense and he ups his cardio, this fight is going to be a lot more exciting than it was the first time around.”

TRENDING > UFC 210 Countdown: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson

The two-hour, four-bout UFC 210 PRELIMS on FS1 and FOX Deportes begin at 8:00 PM ET. Myles Jury (15-2) squares off with Mike De La Torre (14-6, 1 NC) in a featherweight fight, while the No. 11-ranked welterweight Kamaru Usman (9-1) faces Sean Strickland (18-1) in a welterweight battle. Undefeated featherweight Shane Burgos (8-0) and Charles Rosa (11-2) go toe-to-toe. No.12 Patrick Cummins (8-4)and No. 12 Jan Blachowicz (19-6) open the PRELIMS in the light heavyweight division.

Saturday’s coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on FS1 with the FS1 UFC 210 PREFIGHT SHOW hosted by Bryant, with analysts Florian and Edwards. The action wraps up after the main event with the FS1 UFC 210 POSTFIGHT SHOW. The FS1 UFC 210 WEIGH-IN SHOW takes place on Friday, April 7 at 4:00 PM ET on FS1 with the same studio crew.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Will Brooks

Will Brooks Wanted Anthony Pettis, But Got Ch...

Apr 06, 2017No Comments15 Views

Former Bellator champion Will Brooks wanted to face Anthony Pettis, but will instead take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 210 on Saturday.

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman’s Path Back...

Suffering back-to-back losses has former middleweight champion Chris Weidman

Apr 06, 2017
Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White: McGregor vs. Ma...

UFC president Dana White insists he is legitimately intrigued

Apr 05, 2017

Gegard Mousasi Picks George...

Fifth-ranked middleweight Gegard Mousasi predicts that former welterweight champion

Apr 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA