FOX Jumps Headfirst into Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Coverage

FOX Sports on Monday revealed an intense schedule of coverage for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match, which is slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

While the UFC is not the official promoter – that responsibility belongs to Mayweather Promotions LLC – the MMA juggernaut and its television partner are diving headfirst into making this one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.

UFC president Dana White has joined the traveling circus that is the Mayweather vs. McGregor four-city press tour and UFC broadcast partner FOX will have a plethora of coverage on offer, including fight day coverage, across several of its properties. There will be various broadcasts on FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Deportes leading up to the main event and recapping the action afterwards.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to be involved with this monumental fight between two of the biggest stars in combat sports,” said David Nathanson, FOX Sports Head of Business Operations. “As the broadcast partner of both the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), this fight is the ultimate intersection of these worlds, making FOX Sports the definitive destination for combat sports fans.”

Fight day coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 26 on the FOX broadcast network and FOX Deportes at 6:00 PM ET with a one-hour prefight show. Then, at 7:00 PM ET, action moves into the ring with two hours of preliminary boxing bouts live on FOX and FOX Deportes. The evening wraps up immediately following the Showtime PPV main event with the postfight show on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Coverage kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 with the weigh-in show live on FS1 and FOX Deportes at 7:00 PM ET.

Event coverage isn’t the entirety of FOX’s involvement, however, as FOX Sports will also coverage every day of the world press tour. The tour begins in Los Angeles starting a four-day whirlwind. FOX Sports will cover the tour with daily episodes of “UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour” live on FS2, with re-airs later each evening on FS1. The World Tour kicks off Tuesday, July 11 (5:30 PM ET) from Los Angeles; followed by Wednesday, July 12 (6:00 PM ET) from Toronto; Thursday, July 13 (7:00 PM ET) in New York; and wraps on Friday, July 14 (2:00 PM ET) from London’s Wembley Arena.

UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour (Los Angles)

Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS2

UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour (Toronto)

Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. ET on FS2

UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour (New York)

Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. ET on FS2

UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour (London)

Friday, July 14 at 2 p.m. ET on FS2

Mayweather vs. McGregor Weigh-in Show

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes

Mayweather vs. McGregor Pre-Fight Show

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Deportes

Mayweather vs. McGregor Prelims

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Deportes

Mayweather vs. McGregor Post-Fight Show

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 a.m. ET (Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. PT) on FS1 and FOX Deportes

