Four UFC Nashville Fighters Face Six-Month Suspensions

April 25, 2017
The Tennessee Athletic Commission on Tuesday released the medical suspensions stemming from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov, which took place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Twenty-six fighters competed on the card, but only four face up to a six-month suspension if not cleared by a doctor for injuries sustained during their bouts. Several other fighters faced 45 or 60-day suspensions, which aren’t likely to have much effect on their expected returns to the Octagon.

Cub Swanson won the night’s main event, taking a five-round, unanimous-decision victory over Artem Lobov, while Al Iaquinta knocked out Diego Sanchez in the co-headliner.

Sam Alvey UFC on FOX 23 scrum

UFC Fight Night 108 Complete Medical Suspensions:

  • Cub Swanson: Suspended seven days with seven days no contact.
  • Artem Lobov: Suspended 60 days, or until cleared by physician with no contact for 30 days for right foot injury.
  • Diego Sanchez: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima: Suspended 60 days, or until cleared by physician with no contact for 30 days for cut.
  • Eddie Wineland: Suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact or until cleared by physician.
  • Stevie Ray: Suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact for laceration.
  • Joe Lauzon: Suspended 60 days with 60 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for laceration.
  • Mike Perry: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for nose injury.
  • Jake Ellenberger: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
  • Sam Alvey: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for left ankle injury.
  • Dustin Ortiz: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
  • Scott Holtzman: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for possible right foot fracture.
  • Michael McBride: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout.
  • Cindy Dandois: Suspended 180 days with 180 days no contact, or until cleared by physician for possible right foot fracture.
  • Joe Proctor: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.
  • Matt Schnell: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

