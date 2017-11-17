Four Fighters Miss Weight (UFC Sydney Weigh-in Results)

The 26 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura fight card officially weighed in today in Sydney, Australia. Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum takes on No. 8 ranked Marcin Tybura in Saturday’s main event at Qudos Bank Arena.

One main card fighter, Jessica-Rose Clark, came in two pounds heavy for her co-main event bout against Bec Rawlings. Three preliminary card athletes also missed their mark on the scales. Nadia Kassem was four pounds over weight for her bout against Alex Chambers. Frank Camacho also came in four pounds over for his fight against Damien Brown, and Ryan Benoit was overweight by three pounds for his bout against Ashkan Mokhtarian.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Reveals New Long Term Contract Signed with the UFC

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura Weigh-in Results

Fabricio Werdum (249) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Bec Rawlings (125) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (128)

Tim Means (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Bojan Velickovic (170)

Elias Theodorou (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (185)

Alexander Volkanovski (149) vs. Shane Young (147)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FS1)

Ryan Benoit (129) vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (125)

Nik Lentz (155) vs. Will Brooks (156)

Anthony Hamilton (261) vs. Adam Wieczorek (238)

Damien Brown (155) vs. Frank Camacho (160)

Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Alex Chambers (115) vs. Nadia Kassem (120)

Jenel Lausa (124) vs. Eric Shelton (125)

Rashad Coulter (249) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram