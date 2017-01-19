Four Bouts Announced for UFC London

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 19, 2017
UFC has added four more explosive bouts to the card set for The O2 in London on Saturday, March 18. Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT LONDON will go on general sale on Friday, January 27 and are expected to sell out quickly.

Following a shock knockout at UFC 204: BISPING vs. HENDERSON 2 against favorite Ovince Saint Preux, which also earned him a performance of the night bonus, No.5 ranked light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa (16-2; fighitng out of London, England) takes on No. 9 ranked Corey Anderson (10-2; fighting out of Robbinsville, NJ, USA). Manuwa will have the hometown edge against Anderson but both will be looking for a dominate performance to move them up the rankings.

Jimi ManuwaIreland’s Joe Duffy (15-2; fighting out Donegal, Ireland) will face Sweden’s Reza Madadi (14-4; fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden) in a lightweight match up. With 13 of his 15 professional bouts not getting out of the first round, Duffy will be looking for that quick finish once again. 

Lina Lansberg (6-1; fighting out of Malmo, Sweden) made her UFC debut last year against one of the toughest women in combat sports, Cris Cyborg. Lansberg will return to the Octagon against Veronica Macedo (5-1-1; fighting out of Poznan, Poland) who also made her Octagon debut last year.

Finally, No.13 ranked Polish Daniel Omielanczuk (19-6-1, 1NC; fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) will take on No.14 ranked Timothy Johnson (10-3; fighting out of Fargo, North Dakota, USA) in a heavyweight battle.  A victory for either man will surely propel them into the top ten of the division and announce to the world their title intentions.  

With ten athletes from the UK and Ireland currently set to make their walk to the Octagon in London’s iconic O2 arena, these top athlets are showcasing the expidential growth of MMA across the UK and Ireland. Each athlete will be hoping to have support of a homecrowd behind them and emerge victorious.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT LONDON will go on general sale on Friday, January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster. Tickets will be priced at £40, £60, £80, £105, £135 and £200.

Fight Club members will get the opportunity to purchase their tickets early on Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. and UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m.

