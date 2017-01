Forrest Griffin Would Spar Less If He Could Do It Again (Video)

UFC Hall of Fame member Forrest Griffin spoke with the media during the unveiling of the newly constructed UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Griffin talks about the state of the art facility and said that if he could do it all over again that he would spar less to reduce injuries.

