Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger Inks Multi-Fight Deal with Bellator MMA

Former WWE superstar Jack Swagger — his real name is Jake Hager — will be transitioning into mixed martial arts after inking a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA.

Hager made the announcement on Monday via MMAFighting and Bellator officials subsequently confirmed his addition to the roster.

Of course, Hager isn’t the first professional wrestler to crossover into MMA but unlike some of his fellow superstars such as CM Punk, he has legitimate credentials on his resume that will help with the transition.

Before spending a decade with WWE, Hager was an All-American wrestler at the University of Oklahoma. He finished seventh overall in the heavyweight division in 2006 during his senior year with the school.

Funny enough, Hager’s bracket in wrestling that year also featured future UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, former Bellator champion Cole Konrad as well as current American Top Team wrestling coach Steve Mocco.

Hager also briefly played football at Oklahoma before dedicating himself to wrestling full time.

Now at 35, Hager will make his move into MMA where he hopes to debut for Bellator in the heavyweight division in 2018.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram