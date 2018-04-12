Former WWE Superstar CM Punk Returns Against Mike Jackson at UFC 225

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 12, 2018
Former WWE superstar CM Punk has finally booked his second UFC fight. 

Punk (real name Phil Brooks) will take on Mike “The Truth” Jackson in a welterweight bout scheduled for UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Thursday.

For Punk this will serve as a second chance for the mixed martial arts enthusiast to get a win in the UFC after coming up short in his first attempt.

Back at UFC 203 in September 2016, Punk was soundly defeated by Mickey Gall via first round submission as the former pro wrestler was thumped in a fight that ultimately lasted less than three minutes.

Not to be deterred, Punk resumed his training under head coach Duke Roufus to prepare for a second UFC fight and now he’ll get his chance while performing in front of his hometown Chicago crowd.

Meanwhile, Jackson will be making his second appearance in the UFC as well after he was also submitted by Gall in 2016 when they were vying for a shot to face Punk later in the year.

Jackson has been calling for the fight with Punk for the past year and now he’ll finally get his opportunity when they clash at UFC 225 in June.

Punk vs. Jackson is the latest addition to a growing UFC 225 card that also includes a middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero as well as Rafael dos Anjos taking on Colby Covington to crown a new interim welterweight champion.

               

