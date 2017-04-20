Former WEC Champ Miguel Torres Retires After Bittersweet Career

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 20, 2017
There are several fighters that drove the acceptance of lighter weight fighters in mixed martial arts. Two of the most prominent, however, have called it quits.

On the heels of Urijah Faber‘s retirement and the announcement that he will immediately enter the UFC Hall of Fame, fellow former WEC champion Miguel Torres has hung up the gloves. 

Torres had been fighting for 16 years, having put the Midwestern American MMA scene on the map before rising to prominence as the WEC bantamweight champion. He drove his record to 37-1 before a rough run through the waning years of his career left his final standing at 44-9.

Torres made his retirement official on Wednesday with the following post to his Facebook page:

Miguel Torres and Nick Pace at UFC 139“As i sit here on the mat in my academy contemplating my life and all of the possibilities that can manifest from just mere choice, my heart feels too overburdened and overwhelmed to be able to seriously train for another fight. Wearing so many hats does not afford me the time to seriously do what is in my heart to do. When this journey started it was to make a name for myself, show everyone that i was not an ordinary man, to show all the little guys size doesn’t matter, to make my family proud of all their sacrifices, so my daughter would know her daddy did something special for her, and now things are different. Doesn’t feel like my effort is for the love of the fight or competition anymore its just about a paycheck to buy unneeded things and taxes to a corrupt system. Have been bouncing back and forth from injuries the last 20 years, always training through the pain and fighting to build my brand and make my mark in the world. Any of my training partners, promoters, or any promotion i fought for was always aware of these things but the show still went on. Can no longer do it the way i have been. To not do it the right way or to fight small battles in the middle of training camps leads to ugly situations in the cage. It breaks my heart to write this but i officially announce my retirement from mixed martial arts.

People ask me how was my experience, my answer is bitter sweet, when you’ve risen from nothing to fly so high you burn your wings on the sun, the decent is a trip but once you’re back where you started again nothing will ever be the same. Always wanted to make a mark and be a part of history, just didn’t end up the way imagined when i was a kid.

When i close my eyes at night and i breathe deep, can still hear the roar of the crowd, the need to satisfy their lust for danger and excitement, it keeps me up at night it’s so loud. Goodbye my love, thank you for the memories it was something else.

Thank you to all of my training partners and anyone who ever helped me train for a fight. Couldn’t of done anything in my career without you.”

