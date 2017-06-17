Former UFC Heavyweight Tim Hague Reportedly Brain Dead After Boxing Bout

Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague is reportedly brain dead after suffering a knockout loss in a boxing bout in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday night. Hague Hague was knocked out by Adam Braidwood. He fell hard and his head bounced off the canvas. After being evaluated backstage, Hague was transported to the hospital.

Sportsnet’s James Lynch first reported Saturday that Hague was in the intensive care unit with a serious brain injury.

Prayers are w/ Canadian UFC vet Tim Hague who suffered serious brain injury last night in a boxing match w/ Adam Braidwood. Currently in ICU — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 17, 2017

Fellow Canadian fighter Sarah Kaufman was in attendance and snapped a photo of the aftermath and posted it to Instagram.

Huge ko win for @braidwoodboxing over @tim_hague . Hope for a good recovery Tim. So proud of you Adam #koboxing A post shared by Sarah Kaufman (@sarahkaufmanmma) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Hague underwent surgery to relieve pressure around his brain and was in a coma. Cody Krahn, a friend of Hague’s, posted an update on the fighter’s condition on Saturday morning.

Fighter and friend Cody Krahn says UFC veteran and Canadian Tim Hague is currently in a coma & needed brain surgery. Keep the prayers coming pic.twitter.com/ox3nzRdMoQ — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 17, 2017

Realfightstories.com‘s Mike Russell reported on Saturday afternoon that Hague’s condition had turned dire and that the fighter was declared brain dead.

Sources in contact with teammates at the hospital tell me Hague was declared brain dead 2 hrs ago. Such a tragedy. Thoughts with his family. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017

Hague’s mixed martial arts career lasted a decade. His overall record stands at 21-13. He fought five times under the UFC banner from 2009 to 2011. Hague last fought in MMA in July 2016, losing to Michał Andryszak by knockout.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram