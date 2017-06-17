HOT OFF THE WIRE
Former UFC Heavyweight Tim Hague Reportedly Brain Dead After Boxing Bout

June 17, 2017
1 Comment

Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague is reportedly brain dead after suffering a knockout loss in a boxing bout in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday night. Hague Hague was knocked out by Adam Braidwood.  He fell hard and his head bounced off the canvas.  After being evaluated backstage, Hague was transported to the hospital.

Sportsnet’s James Lynch first reported Saturday that Hague was in the intensive care unit with a serious brain injury.

Fellow Canadian fighter Sarah Kaufman was in attendance and snapped a photo of the aftermath and posted it to Instagram.

 

Huge ko win for @braidwoodboxing over @tim_hague . Hope for a good recovery Tim. So proud of you Adam #koboxing

A post shared by Sarah Kaufman (@sarahkaufmanmma) on

Hague underwent surgery to relieve pressure around his brain and was in a coma. Cody Krahn, a friend of Hague’s, posted an update on the fighter’s condition on Saturday morning.

Realfightstories.com‘s Mike Russell reported on Saturday afternoon that Hague’s condition had turned dire and that the fighter was declared brain dead.

Hague’s mixed martial arts career lasted a decade. His overall record stands at 21-13. He fought five times under the UFC banner from 2009 to 2011. Hague last fought in MMA in July 2016, losing to Michał Andryszak by knockout.

  Murdock

    This guy has been KOed one too many times.

               

