Former UFC Heavyweight Tim Hague Dies After Boxing Knockout

Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague was pronounced dead on Sunday following a knockout loss in a boxing bout on Friday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Hague was knocked out out by Adam Braidwood in the second round after being knocked down several times. As he fell to the ground, Hague’s head violently bounced off the canvas. He regain consciousness and was transported to a hospital after being evaluated backstage. He was placed in the intensive care unit and underwent surgery to relieve pressure surrounding his brain. On Saturday, it was reported that the Alberta native was on life support and brain dead.

On Sunday, Hague’s sister, Jackie Neil, confirmed her brother’s death via Facebook.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him so greatly.”

Hague was 34.

Hague’s mixed martial arts career lasted a decade. His overall record stands at 21-13. He fought five times under the UFC banner from 2009 to 2011. He last fought in MMA in July 2016, losing to Michał Andryszak by knockout.

