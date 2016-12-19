HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Urijah Faber

featuredUrijah Faber Celebrates Retirement by Sitting Atop UFC on FOX 22 Fighter Salaries

Former UFC Heavyweight Arrested for Domestic Violence

December 19, 2016
No Comments

Former UFC heavyweight Cody East was arrested on multiple charges by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in the early morning hours of Monday in New Mexico.

East was taken into custody around 4 a.m. and charged with aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member, and false imprisonment. “The Freight Train” remains in jail on a $30,000 cash or surety bond, according to KRQE News 13.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Explains Getting “Blacked-Out Wasted” Before Fights

Cody East KOTC - Monstro Photos 750Monday’s arrest isn’t the first time East has been in trouble with the law. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2008 after pleading no contest to three child abuse charges. His probation for the 2008 sentencing ended in 2015.

East was signed by the UFC in February after the fight promotion conducted an independent investigation into his past. He made his promotional debut at UFC 197, losing to Walt Harris by knockout. After losing his second UFC outing to Curtis Blaydes in October, East was released by the UFC.

No further details about the incident or arrest were available at the the time of publication.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson

UFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sideli...

Dec 22, 20161 Comment67 Views

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson won't require surgery for a recent knee injury, but he will be out of action for the next several months.

CainVelasquezDSC_6388UFN14 750x370

Joe Rogan Lists Cain Velasq...

Joe Rogan counts down the Ultimate 8 performances from

Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 Special Presentation on FOX

UFC 206 Airs for Free on Bi...

In a surprise move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is

Dec 21, 2016
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway ...

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are butting heads over

Dec 21, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA