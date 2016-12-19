Former UFC Heavyweight Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former UFC heavyweight Cody East was arrested on multiple charges by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in the early morning hours of Monday in New Mexico.

East was taken into custody around 4 a.m. and charged with aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member, and false imprisonment. “The Freight Train” remains in jail on a $30,000 cash or surety bond, according to KRQE News 13.

Monday’s arrest isn’t the first time East has been in trouble with the law. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2008 after pleading no contest to three child abuse charges. His probation for the 2008 sentencing ended in 2015.

East was signed by the UFC in February after the fight promotion conducted an independent investigation into his past. He made his promotional debut at UFC 197, losing to Walt Harris by knockout. After losing his second UFC outing to Curtis Blaydes in October, East was released by the UFC.

No further details about the incident or arrest were available at the the time of publication.

