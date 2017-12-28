HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredDana White, the UFC, and Fans Receive an F-Bomb Strafing from Outgoing Fighter

hot-sauce-featuredBellator’s Top 4 Knockouts of 2017

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 2017 Christmas

hot-sauce-featuredHow UFC Fighters Got Their Christmas Cheer On!

Nate Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredEveryone is Asking Nicely for Nate Diaz to Please Make His UFC Return

Former UFC Fighter Shayna Baszler Makes Her First Appearance in WWE’s NXT

December 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC fighter and “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Shayna Baszler has officially joined the WWE roster as part of their developmental series known as NXT.

During the latest episode of NXT on Wednesday night, Baszler appeared following a match where she attacked fellow wrestler Kairi Sane on the stage as her introduction to the promotion.

If the commentary on the video sounds familiar, that’s Bellator play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo, who is also the voice of NXT. 

Baszler had signed with WWE after participating in their all women’s tournament — the Mae Young Classic — earlier this year as she continues to pursue her professional wrestling career.

Now Baszler will become part of the NXT roster as she looks to eventually work her way up to the main WWE roster on either RAW or Smackdown, the two primary television shows for the organization.

Baszler’s debut comes just weeks after rumors have swirled that her good friend and fellow UFC veteran Ronda Rousey is close to a deal to make several appearances in WWE in 2018. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA