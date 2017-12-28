Former UFC Fighter Shayna Baszler Makes Her First Appearance in WWE’s NXT

Former UFC fighter and “Ultimate Fighter” competitor Shayna Baszler has officially joined the WWE roster as part of their developmental series known as NXT.

During the latest episode of NXT on Wednesday night, Baszler appeared following a match where she attacked fellow wrestler Kairi Sane on the stage as her introduction to the promotion.

If the commentary on the video sounds familiar, that’s Bellator play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo, who is also the voice of NXT.

Baszler had signed with WWE after participating in their all women’s tournament — the Mae Young Classic — earlier this year as she continues to pursue her professional wrestling career.

Now Baszler will become part of the NXT roster as she looks to eventually work her way up to the main WWE roster on either RAW or Smackdown, the two primary television shows for the organization.

Baszler’s debut comes just weeks after rumors have swirled that her good friend and fellow UFC veteran Ronda Rousey is close to a deal to make several appearances in WWE in 2018.