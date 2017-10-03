Former UFC Fighter Shayna Baszler Inks a Deal to Join WWE

Former UFC women’s bantamweight competitor and “Ultimate Fighter” veteran Shayna Baszler has officially joined the WWE roster.

WWE officials announced the news on Tuesday.

Just recently, Baszler competed in the ‘Mae Young Classic’ — a 32-woman tournament that was broadcast on the WWE network where the veteran mixed martial artist finished in second place to Kairi Sane from Japan.

Baszler has already started working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. where she will train alongside other up and coming athletes looking to make waves in WWE in the future.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and twisting limbs off and breaking bodies,” Baszler said in the release.

Baszler, 37, has been focused on professional wrestling for the past few years after putting her MMA career on hold, although she did take a fight earlier this year in Japan.

The opportunity to work with WWE is likely a dream come true for Baszler as she looks to build on her professional wrestling skills to hopefully earn a spot on the main roster one day in the future.

Of course, Baszler is also good friends with former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey, who has also flirted with the idea of joining the professional wrestling ranks over the years.

Typically athletes joining the WWE Performance Center will train full time until many of them are given an opportunity in NXT — the feeder show run by WWE where most superstars begin before moving onto the main roster.

Assuming Baszler can build upon her recent run in the ‘Mae Young Classic’, she’ll look to get the same opportunity with NXT while trying to eventually earn her way to the full time roster working on either WWE Raw or Smackdown.

“It’s very serious to me and, in some ways, a lot more important [than MMA] based on where I come from,” Baszler said. “Waving the banner of my coaches is a heavy flag to wield, so it’s something I take very serious. Because of that, I wanted to start at the beginning and show that I’m willing to start at the bottom and prove myself and work my way up, so there’s no excuse when I get here and I’m breaking these girls in half. I didn’t get any ‘gimmes.’”

Baszler has already worked with several of the top women in WWE and now she’ll look to forge her own path as she joins the promotion with hopes of becoming a future superstar.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram