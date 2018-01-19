Former UFC Fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg Arrested in New Mexico

Former UFC fighter Isaac Vallie-Flagg was arrested by Sandoval County sheriffs in New Mexico on Friday.

According to a report from the sheriff’s department via Facebook, Vallie-Flagg, 39, was apprehended while “burglarizing a commercial property” near Rio Rancho in New Mexico.

“Deputies reported that Mr. Flagg had cut the chain to the gate at the property and driven onto the grounds,” Sheriff’s department officials stated.

“He was found in possession of numerous identification cards, social security cards, one hand gun, and a semi-auto rifle with a silencer.”

The investigation is ongoing and specific charges against Vallie-Flagg are still pending at this time according to the sheriff’s department.

Representatives from the Sandoval County Detention Center confirmed that Vallie-Flagg is still in custody at this time.

Vallie-Flagg last fought in the UFC in 2014 but after suffering a three fight losing streak, he was released from the promotion. Since that time, Vallie-Flagg has fought in several regional promotions with his most recent bout taking place in August 2016 in New Mexico.