Former UFC Featherweight Champ Germaine de Randamie Returns to Bantamweight

July 20, 2017
Germaine de Randamie will make her return to bantamweight at UFC Fight Night 115 in Rotterdam.

The former UFC featherweight champion will square off against Marion Reneau in her return to 135 pounds. UFC officials announced the bout on Thursday.

Though she won the inaugural featherweight title by defeating Holly Holm at UFC 208 earlier this year, de Randamie’s refusal to put the belt on the line against Cris “Cyborg” Justino led to her being stripped of the title by the UFC. 

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrumHaving gone 4-1 during her UFC tenure, de Randamie (7-3 overall) will look to get on a quick track to a bantamweight title shot by defeating Reneau. Current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is the only fighter that de Randamie has lost to while competing under the UFC banner.

Reneau (7-3-1), after dropping back-to-back bouts to Holly Holm and Ashlee Evans-Smith, enters this fight coming off of a draw and a victory. She defeated Milana Dudieva before drawing with Bethe Correia in her last outing. She’ll be looking at a win over de Randamie to get back on track and leap up the bantamweight ranks.

TRENDING > Watch Cris Cyborg Crush Leslie Smith in Her Octagon Debut

UFC Fight Night 115 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, features a heavyweight battle between Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve on Sept. 2 at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

