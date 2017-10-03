Former UFC Contender Jon Fitch Sings in Tribute Following Tom Petty’s Death (Video)

Man. Tom Petty is one of my all time favorites. Really sad that he is gone. I sang a song for George Michael, so you bet your ass ima sing for Tom Petty. #tompetty #learningtofly A post shared by Fitch S.M.A.S.H. LLC (@fitch_smash) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

We’re all moved by music of one sort or another, and fighters are no different. In fact, they might be moved a little more than most, as they frequently choose a specific song or artist for walkout songs to help mentally prepare for a fight.

While Jon Fitch is more known for walking out to Johnny Cash than Tom Petty, that doesn’t mean that Petty’s death on Monday didn’t invoke strong emotion from the former UFC welterweight contender.

The current Professional Fighters League welterweight champion, Fitch grabbed his ukulele and performed his rendition of Petty’s “Learning to Fly” in tribute to Petty and posted a short video to Instagram. No, he’s not going to land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next to Petty, but it was a good tribute to a musical icon.

Petty suffered a heart attack early Monday morning, Oct. 2, and died later that evening. He was 66 years old.

