Former UFC Champion Luke Rockhold Named as the New Face of Polo Blue Cologne

March 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

As Luke Rockhold continues to explore options for work outside the Octagon, the former UFC champion has now landed a lucrative gig as the new face of Polo Blue cologne.

The Ralph Lauren brand will now feature Rockhold on all of their advertising for the classic men’s cologne with this new deal kicking off in 2018.

Rockhold has been dabbling in modeling in his time away from the UFC with this being the biggest campaign he’s ever landed. 

As Rockhold’s modeling career continues to flourish, he’s aiming to get his fight career back on track after suffering a loss to Yoel Romero in his last fight.

Rockhold has said that he’s open to exploring a move up to light heavyweight or possibly sticking around at 185 pounds for at least one more fight if he has the chance to face Michael Bisping one more time. 

               

