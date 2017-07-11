Former UFC Champ Says Floyd Mayeather is Too Smart for Conor McGregor

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 11, 2017
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will box unbeaten pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. On paper, it’s a mismatch between a 49-0 boxing legend and a mixed martial artist with a 0-0 boxing record.

Boxing credentials didn’t get in the way of potentially the biggest fight in combat sports history from being made.  While the fight will likely generate an insane amount of money, some consider the fight a bit of a spectacle.

“It’s kind of a circus fight,” said former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.  

TJ DillashawBoth champions have faced the best in their respective combat sport, but boxing and MMA are not the same.  Dillashaw believes McGregor will be in over his head at T-Mobile Arena when he faces Mayweather.

“I’m predicting that Mayweather is too smart, too defensively smart for McGregor,” said Dillashaw.

Mayweather’s defense is arguably some of the best in boxing history.  He’s elusive and crafty, but Dillashaw believes conditioning will also be a factor in the fight.  He thinks the 40-year-old boxer’s conditioning is better than the 28-year-old Irishman’s.

“I don’t think McGregor has the cardio for him, and Mayweather is just going to point fight him and be smart about it,” he said.

“The Notorious” will enjoy a size advantage.  He’ll be noticeably bigger than Mayweather inside the ring.  But, as they say, size doesn’t matter. 

“McGregor is a lot bigger than he is, but the distance is different,” said Dillashaw. “I think Mayweather is just too smart.”

