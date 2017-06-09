Former UFC Champ Matt Serra Picks Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis Winner

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 9, 2017
No Comments

Former welterweight champion Matt Serra believes former K-1 champion, Pride FC and UFC veteran Mark Hunt is too experienced for Derrick Lewis. The two will throw down in the UFC Auckland main event on Saturday in New Zealand.

Lewis (18-4, 1 NC) is riding a six-fight winning streak, knocking out five or his last six opponents. Hunt is a former K-1 kickboxing champion. He’s the king of the walk-off knockout. He’s been competing since 1999. Serra believes that experience will prove too much for Lewis at Spark Arena this weekend.

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt“I know they both hit hard, but the experience in the striking, rolling with the punches, coming back, you have to give it to Hunt. He’s been in there with the best fighters on the planet where Derrick Lewis, he’s still green. He’s taken out some guys. He’s taken out who they’ve put in front of him, but when you think about experience-wise, you have to give it to Mark Hunt,” Serra said during the UFC Unfiltered Podcast.

TRENDING > Derrick Lewis: ‘The Fans Will See Some Fireworks’

Serra’s prediction for the upcoming fight’s outcome is a brutal finish for Hunt.

“I think he’s going to throw an overhand that’s going to decapitate (Lewis).”

