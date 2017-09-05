Former UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery

Germaine de Randamie is on the road to recovery after having hand surgery this week.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion posted a photo on her Instagram account after going through the surgery that repaired a damaged hand that has plagued her in recent fights.

Most recently, de Randamie was expected to face Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night in the Netherlands, but she dropped out of the contest due to trouble with her hand injury.

The hand injury also affected de Randamie following her title fight win over Holly Holm in February before she was stripped of the belt when she refused to face top ranked contender Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

Following that setback, de Randamie declared her move back down to bantamweight before the injury once again put her on the sidelines.

Now following surgery to repair the damage, it appears de Randamie will take time to rest and recover before booking her next fight in the UFC.

