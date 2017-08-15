HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Conor McGregor gives Floyd Mayweather 2 rounds

featuredConor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Former UFC Champ Frank Mir Agrees to Multi-Fight Deal with Bellator MMA

August 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

For the first time in nearly two decades, Frank Mir will fight someone other than the UFC Octagon.

The former heavyweight champion has agreed to terms on a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA with Mir’s debut expected to take place in 2018.

Sources close to the fighter confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday following an initial report from MMAFighting.com. Bellator MMA officials are expected to announce the news in the coming weeks.

Mir (18-11) has been a stalwart of the UFC’s heavyweight division since first debuting back in 2001 while also becoming a two-time champion during his numerous years with the promotion.

Most recently, Mir asked for his release from the UFC after he tested positive for oral turinabol metabolites following his last bout against Mark Hunt in March 2016. Following the positive test, Mir was suspended for two years by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), who oversee the UFC’s anti-doping program.

Mir will be eligible to return to action in April 2018 after his suspension is lifted.

Now Mir will join a growing Bellator MMA heavyweight roster that also includes fellow UFC veterans Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA