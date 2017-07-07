HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 Faceoff

featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fighter Face Offs

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

featuredValentina Shevchenko Sends a Message to Amanda Nunes Ahead of UFC 213

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Off Ventilator and Showing Small Signs of Improvement

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Former UFC Champ Fabricio Werdum Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Outcome

July 7, 2017
No Comments

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum recently gave his prediction for the Aug. 26 boxing bout between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The Brazilian heavyweight didn’t give much of a chance to the Irishman.

“In my opinion, in the fight, Mayweather play with him. He wins for sure – Mayweather,” Werdum said. “In the fight, I think Mayweather plays with him.”

Conor McGregorMost fight analysts give McGregor a puncher’s chance, but Werdum doesn’t afford McGregor that much when he faces the undefeated boxer in Las Vegas.

“Sometimes it happens – one punch, maybe. It’s happened, but I don’t see that. I don’t see that,” he said.

While Werdum predicts that Mayweather will have his way with McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, he believes McGregor has already won in other ways.

TRENDING > Fabricio Werdum: 8 Out of 10 UFC Fighters Don’t Like Conor McGregor

“He’ll win a different part. He got a lot of millions. He’s a smart guy for sure. He got this fight. He promoted this fight,” said Werdum.

Werdum isn’t a fan of McGregor. Instead of rooting for his fellow UFC colleague and mixed martial artist, Werdum will be pulling for Mayweather on Aug. 26.

“For sure, Mayweather, 100-percent. 100-percent Mayweather,” he said when asked who he hoped wins.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 213 Embedded, Ep. 3: Comedy, Dancing, and...

Jul 07, 2017No Comments42 Views

On episode 3 of UFC 213 Embedded, the fighters enjoy some comedy, show off their dance moves and make final preparations for Saturday's pay-per-view event.

Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour Los Angeles Poster

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor ...

The highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world

Jul 06, 2017
Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale weigh

TUF 25 Finale Main Event We...

Things got a little heated! See the main and

Jul 06, 2017
Tito Ortiz UFC 213 Legends Panel

Tito Ortiz Fought in the UF...

Tito Ortiz recounts how he wasn't paid for his

Jul 06, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA