Former UFC Champ Fabricio Werdum Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Outcome

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum recently gave his prediction for the Aug. 26 boxing bout between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The Brazilian heavyweight didn’t give much of a chance to the Irishman.

“In my opinion, in the fight, Mayweather play with him. He wins for sure – Mayweather,” Werdum said. “In the fight, I think Mayweather plays with him.”

Most fight analysts give McGregor a puncher’s chance, but Werdum doesn’t afford McGregor that much when he faces the undefeated boxer in Las Vegas.

“Sometimes it happens – one punch, maybe. It’s happened, but I don’t see that. I don’t see that,” he said.

While Werdum predicts that Mayweather will have his way with McGregor at T-Mobile Arena, he believes McGregor has already won in other ways.

“He’ll win a different part. He got a lot of millions. He’s a smart guy for sure. He got this fight. He promoted this fight,” said Werdum.

Werdum isn’t a fan of McGregor. Instead of rooting for his fellow UFC colleague and mixed martial artist, Werdum will be pulling for Mayweather on Aug. 26.

“For sure, Mayweather, 100-percent. 100-percent Mayweather,” he said when asked who he hoped wins.

