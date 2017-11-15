Former UFC Champ Fabricio Werdum Admits Marcin Tybura is a Dangerous Opponent

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum isn’t taking Marcin Tybura lightly as he explains that every heavyweight fight is dangerous. Werdum and Tybura meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night Sydney on FS1.

UFC Fight Night 121 was originally slated to feature Aussie favorite Mark Hunt against Tybura. An article that touched on Hunt’s health changed that rather quickly when the UFC pulled him from the fight over medical concerns.

While that situation has devolved into a public tug of war of words between Hunt and UFC president Dana White, Werdum was slotted in to take the Samoan’s place.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

