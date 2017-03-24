Former UFC Champ Carla Esparza to Return in Oklahoma City

A women’s strawweight bout between former champion Carla Esparza and Maryna Moroz has been added to the UFC Fight Night 112 fight card in Oklahoma City on June 25. UFC announced the match-up on Thursday.

Esparza (11-4) won the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight title by defeating Rose Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in 2014. She relinquished the title to current champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 185. Coming off a decision loss to Randa Markos in her last outing, Esparza hopes to get back in the win column in June.

Moroz (8-1) is ranked tenth in the women’s 115-pound division. He’s riding a two-fight winning streak and hopes to extend it when she faces the former champion at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Reduced Bottle-Throwing Sanctions Explained

UFC Fight Night 112 will be the second event the UFC has held in Oklahoma City. The firs was UFC Fight Night 19 in September 2009.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram