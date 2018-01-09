Former Champ Renan Barao Returns, Mike Perry Faces Max Griffin at UFC on FOX 28

UFC on FOX 28 continues to grow with the addition of former bantamweight champion Renan Barao booking his next fight against Brian Kelleher, while noted knockout artist Mike Perry gets back in action against Max Griffin.

Also on the card, Sam Alvey will move up to light heavyweight for a fight against Marcin Prachnio on the fight card taking place on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Fla.

UFC officials announced the new match-ups on Tuesday via the Orlando Sentinel.

Though he is the former UFC 135-pound titleholder, Barao has suffered through the toughest run of his career in recent years, but he’ll look to get in the win column when he faces top prospect Brian Kelleher in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Perry will make a quick turnaround following a loss in his last fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio, while Griffin will attempt to get back on track after suffering a defeat in his last trip to the Octagon as well.

These three fights join a growing undercard for UFC on FOX 28, but a main event has yet to be determined with the card just over a month away.